Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 21,138 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,138 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

NYSE EGP opened at $207.59 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.93 and a fifty-two week high of $211.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.