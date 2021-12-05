Analyzing Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

87.9% of Commercial Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Commercial Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Commercial Metals and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Metals 6.14% 20.53% 10.07% Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Commercial Metals and Algoma Steel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Metals 1 5 1 0 2.00 Algoma Steel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commercial Metals presently has a consensus price target of $32.13, indicating a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Commercial Metals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Commercial Metals is more favorable than Algoma Steel Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commercial Metals and Algoma Steel Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Metals $6.73 billion 0.57 $412.86 million $3.39 9.38 Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Commercial Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Summary

Commercial Metals beats Algoma Steel Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co. engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland. The company was founded by Moses Feldman in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.