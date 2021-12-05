Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $12,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,157. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

