Analysts Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will announce $8.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.27 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $35.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.87. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.99.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

