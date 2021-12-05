Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

UVE stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $482.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,086,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 190,051 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,320 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 53,342 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.