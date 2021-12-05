BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $412.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.03. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,882 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.