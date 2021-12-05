Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Somesh Singh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.