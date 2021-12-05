Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Update

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 7,690,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,682 shares of company stock worth $95,591. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,575 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 229,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.09.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

