Bank of America Corp DE Invests $3.12 Million in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 318,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.62% of Motive Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Motive Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Motive Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOTV opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Motive Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Motive Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motive Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.