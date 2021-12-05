Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.18 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $49.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $57.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.