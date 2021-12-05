California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 259.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 235,481 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 226.8% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 271,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 188,115 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 249,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,398,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $9.74 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.