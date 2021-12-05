United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of United Fire Group worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 71.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 99,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.90 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

