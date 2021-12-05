Comerica Bank Grows Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

