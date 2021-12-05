Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Century Aluminum worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $13.20 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.63.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

