Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PC Connection by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 9,607 shares of company stock worth $454,101 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

CNXN opened at $43.92 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

