Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,400,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,707 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

