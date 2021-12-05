California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $151,000 Investment in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,707 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,120,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

BVN stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.84. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.