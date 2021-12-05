Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OVID has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $218.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

