Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OVID has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

