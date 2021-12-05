MetLife (NYSE:MET) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.46.

NYSE:MET opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. MetLife has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

