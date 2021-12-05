Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.46. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 18,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $125,800.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 172,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,059 and sold 78,953 shares valued at $597,575. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 79,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 65,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

