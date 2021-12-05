Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Recro Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 199.98% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 991.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,269,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 3,877,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,383,000. Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 287.5% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,170,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 208.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,293,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,894,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

