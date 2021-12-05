RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ROLL. Citigroup began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.67.
ROLL opened at $201.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 217.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,011,000 after acquiring an additional 297,138 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after purchasing an additional 144,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
