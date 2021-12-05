RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROLL. Citigroup began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.67.

ROLL opened at $201.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 217.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,011,000 after acquiring an additional 297,138 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after purchasing an additional 144,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

