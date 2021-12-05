Zacks Investment Research Lowers NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $259.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 315,000 shares of company stock worth $626,302 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.