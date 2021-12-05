Zacks Investment Research Lowers NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NYSE:NGL opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $259.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.62.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 315,000 shares of company stock worth $626,302.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 1,604.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 335,795 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

