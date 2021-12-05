Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

