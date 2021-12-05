Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.43

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.43 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 65663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in Rollins by 2.3% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

