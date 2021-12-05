City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.78

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 82562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CLSA raised shares of City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

