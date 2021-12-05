GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Raised to $68.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

GMS opened at $56.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.14. GMS has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,383 shares of company stock worth $1,845,116 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

