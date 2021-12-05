Reviewing Bank of South Carolina (BKSC) and Its Rivals

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ: BKSC) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bank of South Carolina to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina $20.65 million $6.46 million 16.67 Bank of South Carolina Competitors $1.21 billion $208.71 million 12.13

Bank of South Carolina’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bank of South Carolina pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina 31.88% 12.80% 1.18% Bank of South Carolina Competitors 28.74% 12.41% 1.26%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bank of South Carolina and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of South Carolina Competitors 2154 8930 7211 507 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.24%. Given Bank of South Carolina’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of South Carolina has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of South Carolina rivals beat Bank of South Carolina on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking. The company was founded on February 15, 1995 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

