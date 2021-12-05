Ted Schlein Buys 35,470 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CHGG opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -475.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Chegg by 564.7% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,314 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

