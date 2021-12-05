Steven E. Nell Sells 8,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $849,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.45.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

