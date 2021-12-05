Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP Sells $958,230.00 in Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,563,000 after buying an additional 136,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,817,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,065,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after buying an additional 314,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

