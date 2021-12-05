Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Buys $764,536.16 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 161,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $764,536.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NAUT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

