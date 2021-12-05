Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 10,932 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 13D Management LLC boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,791 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

APPH opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AppHarvest Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

