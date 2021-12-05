Royal Bank of Canada Has $605,000 Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at $834,803.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHLB. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

NYSE BHLB opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

