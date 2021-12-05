Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 96,434 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 424.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 168,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 136,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 418,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 52,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

ARCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

