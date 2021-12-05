Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $8.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.