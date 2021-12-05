PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in PBF Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF opened at $12.68 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.76.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

