Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.97% of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF alerts:

IDLB stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.