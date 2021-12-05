Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Stock Position Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 96,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PHT opened at $9.05 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

