Morgan Stanley Has $6.22 Million Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 50,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after acquiring an additional 61,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:SWM opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $910.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.