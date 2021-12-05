Morgan Stanley Buys 20,936 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th.

RIGL stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $418.96 million, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

