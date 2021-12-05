Morgan Stanley Buys 19,190 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6,430.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,409,000 after acquiring an additional 424,735 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,964,000 after buying an additional 367,015 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2,089.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 136,462 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 85.2% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 255,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 117,730 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNS opened at $89.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $101.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

