Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Trading 3.8% Higher

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.99. 1,700,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 19,796,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zynga by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after buying an additional 5,125,368 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after buying an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,752,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,638,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

