Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) were up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 99,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,825,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

