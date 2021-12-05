Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AELTF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Adacel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

