AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 203,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,538.0 days.

AOWDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Friday. AO World has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

