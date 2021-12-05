Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 412,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 1,681,405 shares.The stock last traded at $5.47 and had previously closed at $5.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $17,137,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,766,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,984 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,004,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

