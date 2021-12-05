Okta’s (OKTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights boosted their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Okta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.96.

OKTA opened at $214.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

